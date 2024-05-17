Video: Watch a Sneak Peek From the Penultimate Episode of LOOT Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the newest episode of the critically acclaimed comedy “Loot.”

Starring and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, the ninth and penultimate episode of the second season debuts Wednesday May 22, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through May 29 on Apple TV+. Created and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, the series also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches and Nat Faxon.

Episode 209 - Mood Vibrations: As Space For Everyone becomes a reality, Molly’s ex-husband tries to steal the spotlight. Sofia struggles to balance work and her relationship.

“Loot” season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as THE HEAD of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly's charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments