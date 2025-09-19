Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip of HOTEL COSTIERA Starring Jesse Williams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video has shared a sneak peek clip from Hotel Costiera, the action-drama series starring Tony-nominee Jesse Williams, who also serves as an executive producer. The show will premiere with all six episodes on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 exclusively on Prime Video.

Hotel Costiera follows Daniel De Luca (Williams), a half-Italian former U.S. Marine. Daniel returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced.

Set in Italy in the Amalfi Coast, the ensemble cast also includes Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

Hotel Costiera is directed by Emmy Award winner Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli. The series is based on an idea by Luca Bernabei, written by Elena Bucaccio, Matthew Parkhill and Francesco Arlanch and co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide, a Fremantle company.

Jesse Williams was nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for his performance in Take Me Out. His other credits include Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," Lee Daniels' The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods, and Band Aid.