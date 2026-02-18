Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the New Episode of DMV

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A sneak peek clip has been released for the forthcoming episode of DMV, the CBS sitcom which returns next week. Titled “Hot Gurlz," the tenth episode of the ongoing first season debuts Monday, February 23, at 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

In the episode, Colette goes on a date with Ceci’s cousin Miguel (Eddie Ramos) and discovers he may be the key to Ceci’s heart. Meanwhile, Barb finds out about Gregg’s lawsuit against the DMV while Vic helps Noa deal with rude customer Brent (Mark Feuerstein). The episode is directed by Rob Cohen, from a script by Nora Nolan.

DMV is a comedy set in the Department of Motor Vehicles, where employees are making minimum wage and dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door.

Working at the East Hollywood DMV office are: Colette (Harriet Dyer), a driving examiner with a big heart and bad boundaries; Gregg (Tim Meadows), a misanthropic former English teacher; Vic (Tony Cavalero), a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places; Barbara (Molly Kearney), a newly promoted manager who tries hard but often misses the mark; Noa (Alex Tarrant), a charming surfer who seems destined for much greater things; and Ceci (Gigi Zumbado), a scrappy photographer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Executive producers are Dana Klein, Matt Kuhn, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Robyn Meisinger. Trent O’Donnell executive-produced and directed the pilot from a script written by Klein. The series began its first season in October 2025.

Photo Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS