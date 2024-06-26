Video: Watch Trailer for Netflix Series A GOOD GIRL'S GUIDE TO MURDER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has dropped the trailer for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, the series adaptation of the hugely successful, New York Times bestselling mystery YA novel by Holly Jackson.

According to the synopsis, Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth? The series launches on Netflix on August 1, 2024.

The cast includes Emma Myers as Wednesday, alongside Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, Annabel Mullion, Jude Morgan-Collie, Raiko Gohara, Asha Banks, and Yali Topol Margalith.

Dolly Wells serves as director with lead writter Poppy Cogan, Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas penning the scripts.

The show is produced by Florence Walker with Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures, with Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, Jonas Melcher for ZDFneo and Dolly Wells, Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan serving as executive producers.

The series is produced by Moonage Pictures (Obsession, The Gentlemen), one of BBC Studios invested production labels, in co-production with ZDFneo and Netflix.

