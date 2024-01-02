Video: Watch The Latest NIGHT SWIM Featurette

The movie is only in theaters Friday.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 3 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!

Video: Watch The Latest NIGHT SWIM Featurette

Watch the NIGHT SWIM “Pool Party Possession” featurette. The movie is only in theaters Friday. Get tickets Click Here.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim. 

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead). 

Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag THE FAMILY under, into the depths of inescapable terror. 

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) and is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Jason Blum, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan's Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum's Blumhouse.

Watch the featurette here:







RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards. The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater.

2
Apple TV+ Renews SLOW HORSES For Season Five Photo
Apple TV+ Renews SLOW HORSES For Season Five

Apple TV+ announced a fifth season for the broadly acclaimed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses,” following its season three finale. The five-time BAFTA Award-nominated series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who was recently honored with a Golden Globe nomination for his outstanding performance as the irascible Jackson Lamb.

3
Video: Watch A New Clip From The Premiere Of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SP Photo
Video: Watch A New Clip From The Premiere Of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS

The docuseries retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett's allegations from Natalia's perspective, offering insight into what really went on behind closed doors in the Barnett's home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukranian orphan with a rare genetic disorder. Watch the video trailer!

4
Video: Hulu Drops VANDERPUMP VILLA Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Hulu Drops VANDERPUMP VILLA Teaser Trailer

Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle. What the new video teaser and find out everything you need to know now!

More Hot Stories For You

RAZING LIBERTY SQUARE to Premiere On Independent LensRAZING LIBERTY SQUARE to Premiere On Independent Lens
BEHIND THE HAYSTACKS, CHESS STORY & More Arrive On Film Movement Plus This JanuaryBEHIND THE HAYSTACKS, CHESS STORY & More Arrive On Film Movement Plus This January
DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2
Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series PremiereVideo: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series Premiere

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
SLAM
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA