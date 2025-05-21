Video: Watch Sombr Make Late Night TV Debut on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the midst of a breakthrough year, 19-year-old singer-songwriter and producer sombr made his T.V. debut last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with a performance of his global smash hit “back to friends." Watch it here!

“back to friends,” which earned sombr his first Billboard Hot 100 hit, continues to accumulate millions of streams daily since its release at the end of last year. The single currently sits in the top 5 on both Spotify’s Global and U.S. Daily Top 50 charts with over 246M streams across platforms.

sombr’s latest, “undressed,” cracked the Top 5 in the U.K. on the Official Singles Chart. The single lands in the Top 5 on Spotify’s U.S. Daily chart and in the Top 10 on the platform’s Global Daily chart, soaring to 159M streams to date.

The breakthrough star, who has yet to release a full-length project, saw both tracks simultaneously land in the top 5 on Spotify’s U.S. Top 50 this month—with “undressed” entering at #4 and “back to friends” at #5. The singles are also concurrently climbing the Billboard Hot 100. After making their debut within just weeks of each other, they’ve reached peak positions this week with “undressed” at #37 and “back to friends” at #45.

sombr’s highly anticipated North American and European headline tour sold out instantly, with new shows added at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, two nights at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, a second date at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre and a show at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. The dates will follow a U.K and Europe run with Nessa Barrett that kicks off this month. Full details and ticket information can be found at sombrmusic.com/.

A New York-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr—born Shane Boose—started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit “Caroline” (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 31 million Spotify monthly listeners. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music—all of which is self-written and released via Warner Records.

TOUR DATES

May 25—Academy Green—Dublin, IE

May 26—3Olympia Theatre—Dublin, IE†

May 27—3Olympia Theatre—Dublin, IE†

May 29—Barrowland Ballroom—Glasgow, UK†

May 30—O2 Academy Glasgow—Glasgow, UK†

May 31—Manchester Academy 2—Manchester, UK†

June 3—O2 Forum Kentish Town—London, UK†

June 4—O2 Forum Kentish Town—London, UK†

June 5—O2 Academy Islington—London, UK

June 7—Vega—Copenhagen, DK†

June 9—Ancienne Belgique—Brussels, BE†

June 10—Paradiso Tolhuistuin—Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 11—Tivolivredenburg—Utrecht, NL†

June 13—Carlswerk Victoria—Cologne, DE†

June 14—Carlswerk Victoria—Cologne, DE†

June 15—Neue Theaterfabrik—Munich, DE†

June 17—Roxy—Prague, CZ†

June 18—Huxleys—Berlin, DE†

June 19—Grosse Freiheit 36—Hamburg, DE†

June 21—Luxor—Cologne, Germany

June 23—Bataclan—Paris, FR†

September 22—Music Farm—Charleston, SC

September 24—Brooklyn Bowl—Nashville, TN

September 26—Bogart’s—Cincinnati, OH

September 28—The Majestic—Detroit, MI

September 29—The Rave—Milwaukee, WI

September 30—Palace Theatre—St. Paul, MN

October 2—Concord Music Hall—Chicago, IL

October 3—A&R Music Bar—Columbus, OH

October 5—Roxian Theatre—Pittsburgh, PA

October 6—Phoenix Concert Theatre—Toronto, ON

October 8—Big Night Live—Boston, MA

October 9—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY

October 10—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY

October 12—Theatre of Living Arts—Philadelphia, PA

October 13—The Lincoln—Washington, D.C.

October 15—Center Stage—Atlanta, GA

October 17—Southside Music Hall—Dallas, TX

October 18—Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater—Austin, TX

October 20—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO

October 21—The Complex—Salt Lake City, UT

October 24—Shadowbox SoDo—Seattle, WA

October 25—Roseland Theater—Portland, OR

October 27—Fillmore—San Francisco, CA

October 28—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

October 29—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

October 31—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

November 1—Fox Theater Pomona—Pomona, CA

November 2—The Fonda Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

November 5—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY

November 6—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY

†with Nessa Barrett

