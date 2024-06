Video: Watch Sneak Peek From Series Finale of THE BIG CIGAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the final episode of the limited drama series “The Big Cigar,” starring André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton. Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman, who also serves as an executive producer, the series’ showrunner is NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as an executive producer and writer alongside Jim Hecht, who developed the series. The series finale will debut on Friday, June 14.

Episode 106: The Pirate- Series finale. Bert works hard to prove his loyalty. Gwen inspires a grand gesture. Huey’s legacy lives on.

“The Big Cigar” tells the incredible true story of Hollywood REVOLUTION meeting social revolution. It’s a WILD caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

André Holland leads a renowned ensemble cast including Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made”) is the showrunner and one of the writers of “The Big Cigar.” Executive Producer Jim Hecht (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) penned the show’s first episode. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Sherman Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Sherman Barrois and Hecht are executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (“Little America”) through their production company Epic.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Apple

