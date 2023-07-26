Video: Watch Netflix's THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON Trailer

Netflix has released the teaser for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Hosted by Nick the Vanessa Lachey, the new season will launch on August 23 with episodes 1-8 and then on August 30, episode 9 and 10, the finale and reunion, will drop.

Five different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on.

In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Watch the teaser trailer here: