Video: Watch Lukas Nelson Perform 'American Romance' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Following the release of his highly anticipated new album, American Romance, Lukas Nelson performed the title track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. Check out his performance here.

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), American Romance allows Jennings to showcase his songwriting dexterity and country-blended sound. Across the twelve tracks, including collaborations with Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., Nelson tells stories of his life on the road, detailing the joys, complexities, beauty and heartbreak he’s encountered during his travels across the country.

In addition to Nelson and Jennings, the record also features special contributions from Anderson East (“Disappearing Light,” producer) and SistaStrings (“Montana,” cello and viola) as well as Matt Chamberlain (drums), Corey McCormick (bass), Marty Muse (dobro), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Chris Powell (drums), Brian Whelan (acoustic guitar) and Eleanor Whitmore (fiddle).

Known for his captivating live performances, Nelson will perform select headline shows this summer as well as several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. See below for current tour itinerary.

Since his debut over a decade ago, Nelson has become one of the most respected voices in music and released eight studio albums, including 2023’s Sticks and Stones, which spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart and reached #1 on the Alt Country chart. A highly sought-after collaborator both in the studio and on stage, Nelson recently joined forces with The Travelin’ McCourys and Sierra Ferrell for a bluegrass-inspired rendition of Adele’s iconic hit, “Someone Like You,” and has also worked with artists such as Lainey Wilson, Ernest, Miranda Lambert, The Pistol Annies and more. Most recently, he performed at the MusiCares 2025 Person of the Year Gala, where he honored the Grateful Dead by performing “It Must Have Been the Roses” with Sierra Ferrell.

Nelson has also sold-out countless headline shows, been featured at renowned festivals such as Stagecoach, Ohana Festival, Bourbon & Beyond and Farm Aid and has made multiple appearances on late night shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Additionally, Nelson co-produced and co-wrote much of the music for the acclaimed 2018 film A Star is Born, in which he also appeared. The soundtrack won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music.

LUKAS NELSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 26—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest 2025+

July 17—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater

July 18—Allentown, PA—Archer Music Hall

July 19—Trumansburg, NY—Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival 2025

July 23—Kingston, NY—Ulster Performing Arts Center

July 25—Rutland, VT—Paramount Theatre

July 26—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

July 28—Deerfield, MA—Tree House Brewing Company

August 1—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival#

August 2—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival#

August 3—Rexford, MT—Abayance Bay Marina

August 6—Billings, MT—Pub Station

August 8—Park City, UT—Canyons Village at Park City

August 10—Alya, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

September 13—Telluride, CO—Telluride Blues and Brews 2025

September 19-21—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Festival

October 3-4—Memphis, TN—Mempho Music Festival

October 10—North Charleston, NC—Riverfront Revival Music Festival

+with Lainey Wilson

#with Dave Matthews

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

