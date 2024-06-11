Video: Watch First Look From New Father's Day Episode of BEAT SHAZAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fox has just shared a first-look clip at the special Father’s Day episode of Beat Shazam, airing tonight.

Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars.

On a special Father’s Day episode, teams of fathers and their sons/daughters battle to take home the million-dollar prize in the all-new “Father’s Day Face-Off!” episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, June 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BSH-709) (TV-PG D,L)

Comments