Video: Watch Denzel Washington in New Trailer for Spike Lee's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting for the fifth time with Highest 2 Lowest, a new reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the streets of modern-day New York City. Watch the official trailer now!

The movie follows a titan music mogul (Washington), who is widely known as having the “best ears in the business." When he is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

The movie also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, La Chanze, John Douglas Thompson, and more. The movie held its world premiere on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival. It will be released in select theaters on August 22 and on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Washington, who recently starred on Broadway in Othello, previously worked with the director in Mo' Better Blues, Malcom X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Washington's other Broadway credits include Checkmates, Julius Caesar, Frences, and A Raisin in the Sun. He received a Tony Award for his performances in Fences and a nomination for The Iceman Cometh.