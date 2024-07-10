Video: Watch Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in First Trailer for WE LIVE IN TIME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A24 has released the first trailer for We Live in Time, the highly anticipated romance film starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

In the movie, Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in the decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

The movie is directed by John Crowley, who previously helmed such films as The Goldfinch and Brooklyn. Playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne wrote the screenplay.

Following its world premiere at TIFF in September, We Live in Time will hit theaters on October 11.

Watch the trailer!

Comments