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Video: WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID Trailer Debuts on Apple TV

The drama follows a bullied student put through a summer-long training program by his uncle.

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Apple TV debuted a trailer for WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID, a coming-of-age drama starring Chris Pratt and Jude Hill. The footage introduces Marc, a middle schooler struggling with bullying, and the summer that changes his outlook after his uncle comes to stay.

According to the series description, Marc's Uncle Jake, an injured and decorated Navy SEAL, arrives to spend the summer with his nephew and devises a training regimen called 'Operation Warrior Kid,' based on his own SEAL training, to teach Marc what real courage looks like and help him face down his own fears. The cast also includes Jocko Willink, Linda Cardellini and Levi McConaughey.

The trailer is framed around the line that 'every kid needs someone in their corner,' with Pratt's character guiding Marc through what is described as one summer to train and a new kind of courage. WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID is categorized as a coming-of-age drama, with comparisons drawn to titles including The Karate Kid, CODA, Palmer and The Family Plan.

WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID premieres November 25 on Apple TV.

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