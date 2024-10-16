Video: WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Teaser Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared the first trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the long-awaited installment in the fan-favorite Aardman franchise from four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham.

In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

The voice cast includes Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, and Reece Shearsmith. The film will hit Netflix on January 3, 2025 globally excluding the UK. Watch the new teaser now!

