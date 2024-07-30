Video: Trailer Released for MERCHANT IVORY Feat. Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Cohen Media Group has released the trailer for Merchant Ivory, the first definitive feature documentary to lend new and compelling perspectives on the partnership, both professional and personal, of director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and their primary associates, writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala and composer Richard Robbins.

Footage from more than fifty interviews, clips, and archival material gives voice to the family of actors and technicians who helped define Merchant Ivory’s Academy Award-winning work of consummate quality and intelligence. With six Oscar winners among the notable artists participating, these close and often long-term collaborators intimately detail the transformational cinematic creativity and personal and professional drama of the wandering company that left an indelible impact on film culture.

The team was responsible for several critically acclaimed films including A Room With a View, Howard's End, and The Remains of the Day.

Directed by Stephen Soucy, the documentary features interviews from Dame Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter, Hugh Grant, Vanessa Redgrave, Rupert Graves, James Wilby, and more.

The movie will be in select theaters including LA and NY on August 30.

Photo Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

Comments