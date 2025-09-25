Video: Tracy Letts & More in Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Things are getting tense in the new trailer for A House of Dynamite. The latest film from award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow follows a group of government officials who attempt to stop a nuclear missile from hitting U.S. soil.

With a starry ensemble led by Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris, the movie will debut in select theaters October 3 in the UK, select theaters globally on October 10, and on Netflix October 24.

Several Broadway alums star in the film, including Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Tracy Letts (who is featured in the trailer), and Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The cast also includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O'Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever.

A House of Dynamite is written by Noah Oppenheim, whose writing credits include The Maze Runner, Jackie, and the recent miniseries Zero Day. Bigelow's previous films include Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, for which she took home an Academy Award for Best Director along with Best Picture. This is her first film with Netflix.