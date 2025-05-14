Video: Taraji P. Henson Stars in Trailer for TYLER PERRY'S STRAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has dropped the trailer for Tyler Perry's Straw, the new thriller from the prolific filmmaker starring Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, and more. The movie hits the streamer on June 6.

Tyler Perry's Straw follows single mother Janiyah (Henson), whose world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henson noted that the movie was shot in only four days. "But that's what I like about Tyler Perry, he's fast, and I can be fast too. He knew he had a limited amount of time with me. He used it wisely."

Directed, written, and produced by Perry, the movie also stars Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill, and Glynn Turman.

