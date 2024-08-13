Video: TLC'S SISTER WIVES Returns in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







SISTER WIVES is set to return to TLC on Sunday, September 15 at 10PM ET/PT with a highly anticipated season full of new revelations and emotional moments. Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn continue to share a genuine glimpse into the complexities of their relationships, moving forward as best as they can for themselves and one another.

This season, THE FAMILY faces the devastating passing of Janelle and Kody's son, Garrison Brown. Through the heartbreaking pain, THE FAMILY navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life.

There has been much change over the past few years, where all the Browns are facing new pathways forward. Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official “release” (their version of a divorce). Janelle doesn’t need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff. Christine has found her soulmate, David. In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah. While three of Kody's wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him. Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living.

Viewers this season will continue to follow along with the Brown family’s triumphs, tribulations, and unimaginable heartbreak.

SISTER WIVES is produced by Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films for TLC.

Comments