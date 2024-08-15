Video: THE SUBSTANCE Trailer With Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley

The movie will be released in theaters on September 20.
Mubi has debuted the official trailer for The Substance, the upcoming award-winning horror film starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.
In the movie, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid).
She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley).
The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?
Deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly satirical, Coralie Fargeat’s film turns toxic beauty culture INSIDE OUT with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance marks the arrival of a thrillingly visionary filmmaker.
Writer/director Fargeat won the Best Screenplay award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It is slated for a September 20 release date.
Videos