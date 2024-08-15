News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: THE SUBSTANCE Trailer With Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley

The movie will be released in theaters on September 20.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Mubi has debuted the official trailer for The Substance, the upcoming award-winning horror film starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

In the movie, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid). 

She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley). 

The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?

Deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly satirical, Coralie Fargeat’s film turns toxic beauty culture INSIDE OUT with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance marks the arrival of a thrillingly visionary filmmaker.

Writer/director Fargeat won the Best Screenplay award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It is slated for a September 20 release date.



