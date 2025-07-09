Video: THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS Teaser Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount has released a new teaser trailer for Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The new movie, which marks the fourth SpongeBob feature in the animated franchise, will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

Directed by Derek Drymon, the movie features THE VOICE talents of Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill.

Premiering in 1999, the SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS series is one of the biggest animated television franchises. Now in its sixteenth season, the flagship show has spawned several spin-offs, including Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show, along with movies centered on the characters of Plankton and Sandy Cheeks.

In 2017, a Broadway musical adaptation premiered on Broadway starring Ethan Slater as the title character, along with Lilli Cooper, Gavin Lee, and Stephanie Hsu. Conceived by Tina Landau, the musical received critical acclaim and twelve Tony nominations, winning one for Best Scenic Design of a Musical.