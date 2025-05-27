Video: THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TNT has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of “The Librarians: The Next Chapter,” executive produced by Dean Devlin. A spinoff of the acclaimed original TV and film franchise, the series will debut episode three on Monday, June 2 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TNT, and subsequent episodes will continue to air on Monday nights.

In episode 103, half of the Librarian team becomes trapped on a runaway ghost train. Can the rest of the team help solve the unresolved business of the ghosts onboard before the train completes a rampage of destruction?

Produced by Electric Entertainment, “The Librarians: The Next Chapter" centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of KING Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.

The 12-part series stars McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino) and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars. Christian Kane will reprise his role as “Jacob Stone” in a Guest Starring role. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

Directed by: Milan Todorović

