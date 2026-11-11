My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: THE ELITE: ARMY RANGERS Trailer Goes Inside Ranger School
The docuseries follows a class of soldiers through the course at Fort Benning.
A new official trailer for THE ELITE: ARMY RANGERS puts cameras inside U.S. Army Ranger School, where soldiers who volunteered for the course face exhaustion, setbacks and relentless pressure. The trailer's framing is that all of them volunteered, but not all of them will make it.
According to the series description, the docuseries covers 61 days of Ranger School, a course that pushes soldiers past their limits. Only those who endure will earn the Ranger Tab. The series is described as the first time cameras have gone inside the school.
Prior BroadwayWorld coverage reported that the four-part series is narrated by Sterling K. Brown and is produced by Skydance Sports Entertainment, NFL Films and PanCam Pictures. It follows a class from Day 1 at Fort Benning to the moment each candidate earns the Tab or goes home, with the production embedded with instructors and students in the field. That announcement cited 62 days of training, while the trailer materials reference 61 days.
THE ELITE: ARMY RANGERS premieres December 8, exclusively on Paramount+. More details are in the earlier BroadwayWorld report on the series.
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