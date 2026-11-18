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Druski said the Netflix comedy COLLECT AND PRAISE grew out of time spent around a Black church as a child, where he encountered a wide range of personalities. The actor and comedian discussed the series, his Saturday Night Live hosting stint, and his career goals during an appearance on TODAY.

COLLECT AND PRAISE is a semi-scripted comedy about a money-hungry megachurch pastor and a deacon who scheme their way through chaos and controversy. It is based on a viral sketch and is the first project from Druski's multi-year partnership with Netflix. He said a friend's father was a pastor and that he was always around that church. "It was like putting the mirror up. It's so many different personalities," he said.

The production moved quickly. Druski said he flew to Atlanta the day after the BET Awards, which he hosted, and began shooting the next day. He put the shoot at about eight days before he flew to New York to film THE CATCH with Emma Stone. He also named Chris Pine as a castmate and said working with them made him feel "like a student again." The hosts noted that Druski became the youngest person to host the BET Awards and the first content creator to host SNL.

Asked about a 2018 tweet in which he said he would be one of the biggest comedians in the world, Druski said he is a believer in manifesting and writing things down. His current goal, he said, is an Oscar. His grandmother, who appeared in his SNL monologue, was also discussed, with Druski joking that she was waiting on a check. The segment closed with word that COLLECT AND PRAISE premieres in December.

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