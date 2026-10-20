Link Reveals Nickname Origin, Childhood To Annie In PARADISE

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A new scene from PARADISE shows Link, played by Thomas Doherty, opening up to Annie, played by Shailene Woodley, about his childhood. The conversation also touches on his interest in outer space and the origin of his nickname, "Link," giving viewers new personal detail about the character within the Hulu drama.

Doherty appears as a recurring guest star on PARADISE, joining a cast led by Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins. The series, created by DAN FOGELMAN, is set in a community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent figures, a tranquility disrupted by a murder investigation at the center of the show's first season.

Woodley joined the cast for PARADISE's second season, which returned to Hulu on February 23, with her character Annie appearing alongside Brown's Xavier as the show continued its story following the events of Season 1. Doherty has been credited as a recurring guest star across the series.

The scene follows other recent moments between the two characters, including a dinner scene set at Graceland in which Annie and Link traded reflections on life after the apocalypse with a group of fellow travelers.

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