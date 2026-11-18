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Erika Alexander talked about Season Two of THE FALL AND RISE OF DINKINS, her work opposite Tracy Morgan, and the possibility of revisiting her LIVING SINGLE role during an appearance on TODAY. A clip from the series was shown showing her character, Monica, telling her family she has met someone new.

Alexander described Morgan's habit of giving presents to his castmates. She said she and co-star Precious are "like his sisters," and that "his love language is gifts," including Rolexes and red-bottom shoes. She added that she now simply says thank you and keeps moving. Alexander also offered an impression of Morgan during the conversation.

Asked what her LIVING SINGLE character, attorney Maxine Shaw, would be doing today, Alexander said, "She would be suing Reggie Dinkins." Asked about a reboot, she said she would be open to "something that's new and maybe different" but is not the same person she was at 23, and said she is happy where she is now. She also praised her former co-stars.

Alexander's birthday was the following day, and she said she planned to see Stevie Wonder at Madison Square Garden. The hosts presented her with a gift bag of essentials, and the segment closed with a mention that the show's Thanksgiving episode features Tracy Morgan alongside guest stars. Morgan's own promotion of the second season, including his relationship with co-star Daniel Radcliffe, was covered in BroadwayWorld's earlier story.

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