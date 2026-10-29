Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Justin Hartley Explains Why He and Sterling K. Brown Smelled Like Pee
The actor also detailed his producing role on his current series.
Justin Hartley discussed his starring role on the series Tracker and his work as a producer on the show during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Hartley walked through his responsibilities on the production before shifting the conversation to a story from his past work on THIS IS US.
Much of the segment centered on a THIS IS US anecdote involving Sterling K. Brown and a cameo from Meyers himself on the show. Hartley explained why he and Brown ended up smelling like pee during the filming of that cameo, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes account of the shoot.
Hartley used the appearance to balance current work on Tracker, where he discussed both acting and producing duties, with the lighter look back at his time on THIS IS US. The conversation gave a glimpse into how the two projects fit into his recent career.
The exchange with Meyers paired the producing discussion with the on-set story, giving the segment both a current-project update and a specific recollection from one of Hartley's past television roles.
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