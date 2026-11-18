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Peggy's wedding in THE GILDED AGE Season 4 is the subject of a new HBO Max behind-the-scenes piece, with Denee Benton, creator Julian Fellowes, Christine Baranski, Phylicia Rashad and historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar discussing how the sequence was conceived and filmed.

Benton said the scene was built as a love story. "This is a true marriage of love, so we really just set out to tell a love story," she said, adding that the result became a large event showing what the Black elite of New York would do to stage a wedding of that scale. Fellowes explained the inclusion of the broom, saying owners of slaves forbade them to marry and that jumping the broom was invented as a form of binding marriage. Dunbar noted that in the 1880s it was not a tradition most Black men and women engaged in, but that for Arthur, the gift of a broom was "a hope for Peggy, for William to have that same kind of love."

The ceremony also features the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who perform at the wedding as a gift. Dunbar described the group as a counterweight to stereotypical minstrel depictions, presenting entertainment centered on Black life deemed respectable. In the scene, Rashad's character objects to the broom being part of the ceremony.

The production side was demanding. The shoot took place over two days in a church in Troy and required about 170 background actors, many brought up from New York City, with costumes designed far in advance. Baranski said the church was hot, and cast members recalled that a New York Knicks playoff win during filming led to a pause in production while the set cheered. Benton said the wedding vows were saved for the final take. Prior coverage of the season, including the Episode 4 preview, notes that Season 4 follows Peggy as she works to be accepted by her future in-laws. The eight-episode season releases weekly on Sundays on HBO Max.

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