Paramount+ to Premiere THE ELITE: ARMY RANGERS Docuseries Narrated by Sterling K. Brown

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Paramount+ announced The Elite: Army Rangers, a first-of-its-kind docuseries narrated by Academy Award nominee and three-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. The series premieres Tuesday, December 8.

Produced by Skydance Sports Entertainment, NFL Films, and PanCam Pictures, this four-part docuseries delivers an unprecedented look inside U.S. Army Ranger School, one of the world's most demanding leadership courses. Over 62 grueling days, a class of soldiers pushes through extreme physical and mental challenges to prove they have what it takes to earn one of the military's highest honors: the coveted Ranger Tab.

The Elite: Army Rangers follows a class from Day 1 at Fort Benning to the moment each candidate earns the Tab or goes home. Embedded with instructors and students in the field, the series captures the physical demands, mental fatigue and moral clarity forged under extreme conditions. For the first time ever, viewers will witness the intense deliberations that decide each candidate's fate. For many, it is the culmination of a lifelong dream and years of dedication towards a legacy, one that honors the bravery of the American men and women who serve our country.

'After 25 years of producing Hard Knocks, NFL Films is no stranger to documenting the trials of individuals pushing through personal limits under great pressure in pursuit of a dream,' said Jodain Massad, Head of Development and Innovation, NFL Films. 'We are honored to help show what it takes to join one of the most respected units in the U.S. military.'

The official trailer is available below.

Executive producers include Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Greg Groggel, and Dan Marks for Skydance Sports Entertainment, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy for NFL Films, and Paul Camarata and Brian Pawloski for PanCam Pictures.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

About NFL Films

For more than six decades, NFL Films has elevated and humanized athletes while earning the trust of many of the world's most prominent sports figures, brands and institutions. From Hard Knocks on HBO, and Quarterback and WWE Unreal on Netflix, to Chasing Sunday with the PGA Tour, NFL Films is known for immersive filmmaking that captures authentic moments and compelling stories. With 146 Sports Emmy Awards, NFL Films remains the gold standard in premium access storytelling.

About Skydance Sports Entertainment

Skydance Sports Entertainment is built for where sports entertainment is headed, an award-winning studio creating premium content and experiences at the intersection of sports and culture. Upcoming projects include the Hulu scripted drama series The Land from DAN FOGELMAN, Paramount Pictures' theatrical feature Mr. Irrelevant, starring David Corenswet, and BBC's A Course Called Ireland, a genre-bending golf adventure starring Bill Murray. In the past year, Skydance Sports Entertainment received an Emmy nomination for Rafa and 10 Sports Emmy nominations for projects including America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, WWE: Unreal, Elway, and Saquon. The studio's critically acclaimed portfolio also includes Golden Globe-nominated best feature film Air starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, PGA-nominated best documentary AKA Charlie Sheen, and Sports Emmy winning franchise Pick is In.

About PanCam Pictures

PanCam Pictures is a production company of Emmy Award winners specializing in documentary filmmaking, original IP development, and unscripted-style branded content. Driven by a passion for stories of extraordinary people, PanCam's work has taken audiences inside major college football programs, behind the NFL Draft process at the Senior Bowl, and onto the international stage of the Microsoft Excel World Championship. Upcoming access projects include the groundbreaking stories of the creator of WICKED, and of the greatest dynasty in college athletics today.





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