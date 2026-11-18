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Lance Bass discussed his new children's book, THE LEGEND OF MRS. CLAWS, his early-start approach to Christmas, and how NSYNC's fan base has changed over 30 years during an appearance on TODAY. The book follows a cat who takes an unexpected ride on Santa's sleigh, beginning a holiday adventure.

Bass said his children inspired the story, which follows an earlier book he wrote called TRICK OR TREAT ON SCARY STREET. "My producer is like, got to do Christmas next book," he said. In the new book's world, every street is a different holiday, and the black cat from the witch's cottage stumbles upon Santa's sleigh one night and becomes Mrs. Claws. Bass said the names on Santa's list include children from his kids' first play group, plus what he called "future nepo babies," and that the book includes a shout-out to Chris Kirkpatrick.

Bass said he starts decorating right after Halloween and that his home currently has eight trees, down from a previous setup of 40 outside. He said he starts listening to Christmas music in July. His twins are now 5, and he said, "I forgot what the magic of Christmas really felt like until I had kids." He added that this will be the first Christmas they are likely to remember.

The conversation also turned to the 30th anniversary of NSYNC's debut album. Bass said fans now include 5-year-olds and noted that the use of "Bye Bye Bye" in DEADPOOL brought the song back. Asked about a request from a young fan's mother for the group to tour again, Bass said of a reunion, "Of course I would! Are you kidding me!" Bass also recently appeared on TODAY with Joey Fatone to discuss their E! series COCKTAIL WARS, as covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

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