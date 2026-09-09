TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL Trailer Follows Parents Battling Over Their Sons' Diamond Dreams

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Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL, a new series centered on the parents of young athletes training at Legendary Prep Academy, a baseball program in Scottsdale, Arizona, built around developing elite players. The footage introduces a group of mothers and fathers whose sons compete for top roster spots, while the adults around them navigate their own tangled web of friendships, rivalries, and ambition.

According to the show's description, the series follows these families as the boys battle for standing on the field, with the parents' off-field dynamics becoming just as central to the story. As the season progresses, the trailer signals that rumors begin to surface among the group, complicating relationships and raising questions about sportsmanship both among the players and their parents.

The trailer frames Legendary Prep Academy itself as a pressure cooker, a program positioned as a pipeline for producing the next generation of standout athletes. That competitive backdrop sets the stage for the tension teased throughout the preview, as parents are shown navigating conflicts that extend well beyond the diamond.

TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL is set to premiere September 24 on Paramount+, bringing the series' focus on family dynamics and youth sports competition to the streamer's unscripted lineup.

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