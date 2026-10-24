Video: Ethan Hawke, Betty Gilpin Seek Clues in THE LOWDOWN Scene

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Ethan Hawke and Betty Gilpin appear in a new scene from THE LOWDOWN, FX's series about a Tulsa citizen journalist, questioning a character's uncle as part of their search for a missing man named Mekko. The scene, drawn from season two, episode three, finds Hawke's Lee Raybon and Gilpin's Ginger sitting down with Otis, played by Gary Farmer, to press him on Mekko's whereabouts.

THE LOWDOWN comes from creator, executive producer, writer and director Sterlin Harjo, known for RESERVATION DOGS, with Hawke also serving as an executive producer on the series. The show follows Lee Raybon, a self-described Tulsa truthstorian whose pursuit of the truth repeatedly lands him in trouble, a premise that drives his and Ginger's attempt to get information out of Otis in this scene. Season two added Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and Emmy winner Betty Gilpin to the cast.

THE LOWDOWN airs its second season on Wednesdays on FX, with episodes also available on Hulu. Season three of the series has not been detailed in materials surrounding this release; the current episodes continue to track Lee's investigation as it widens to include new characters such as Otis.

Hawke and Gilpin previously joined Tommy Lee Jones for a joint television appearance previewing season two's plot turns, and Hawke has separately discussed working with Jones on the series. Ethan Hawke and Betty Gilpin previewed THE LOWDOWN's second season ahead of the episodes airing.

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