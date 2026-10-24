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Jon Stewart Tackles Paris Riots and Trump's Russia Diesel Deal

Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng cover midterm races, including Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance.

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Jon Stewart used his desk segment on THE DAILY SHOW to examine the riots in Paris, President Trump's diesel deal with Russia and Ukraine's sudden difficulty accessing Elon Musk's Starlink service. The segment aired as part of a broader episode that also turned to a string of midterm campaign stories.

Stewart's commentary continued a pattern of desk segments in which he has pressed on major political and policy stories, having previously questioned artificial intelligence executives over their promises of a 'better future' and tested Meta's Muse AI chatbot directly in earlier episodes of the show.

Michael Kosta checked in on a series of midterm candidates during the episode, including an ad from Vivek Ramaswamy recruiting his opponent's estranged mother, an interview with Jaime West that Kosta described as seemingly inebriated, and Trump's remarks about Jon Husted. Ronny Chieng covered JD Vance's laugh and Trump's decision to cancel a livestream of the Fort Hood shooter's execution, along with additional midterm updates on deep-red states shifting slightly, Trump's comments on Tim Scott and Susan Collins's attack on Troy Jackson's family history.

The episode's mix of foreign policy and campaign-trail coverage follows Stewart's recent desk segment questioning AI CEOs' promises on THE DAILY SHOW.

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