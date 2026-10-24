Jon Stewart Tackles Paris Riots and Trump's Russia Diesel Deal

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Jon Stewart used his desk segment on THE DAILY SHOW to examine the riots in Paris, President Trump's diesel deal with Russia and Ukraine's sudden difficulty accessing Elon Musk's Starlink service. The segment aired as part of a broader episode that also turned to a string of midterm campaign stories.

Stewart's commentary continued a pattern of desk segments in which he has pressed on major political and policy stories, having previously questioned artificial intelligence executives over their promises of a 'better future' and tested Meta's Muse AI chatbot directly in earlier episodes of the show.

Michael Kosta checked in on a series of midterm candidates during the episode, including an ad from Vivek Ramaswamy recruiting his opponent's estranged mother, an interview with Jaime West that Kosta described as seemingly inebriated, and Trump's remarks about Jon Husted. Ronny Chieng covered JD Vance's laugh and Trump's decision to cancel a livestream of the Fort Hood shooter's execution, along with additional midterm updates on deep-red states shifting slightly, Trump's comments on Tim Scott and Susan Collins's attack on Troy Jackson's family history.

The episode's mix of foreign policy and campaign-trail coverage follows Stewart's recent desk segment questioning AI CEOs' promises on THE DAILY SHOW.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 14 Hrs 03 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone