Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Fifth HALLOWEENTOWN Movie In Early Development
Will Ganss delivered the update during a Pop News segment on the franchise's next chapter.
A new Halloweentown movie is in the works, according to a report delivered by Will Ganss during the Pop News segment on Good Morning America. Ganss told viewers that a fifth installment of the film series is currently in the early stages of script development, offering one of the buzziest items in his daily rundown of entertainment news.
Details on the project remain limited at this stage, with the report noting only that work on the script is underway. No casting, release date, or creative team information was included in the segment.
Ganss covers entertainment headlines as part of the Pop News segment on Good Morning America, where he regularly shares developments across film, television and pop culture. The Halloweentown update was presented as a developing story, with further specifics expected as the project moves forward.
The report arrived without additional plot or production details, leaving the scope of the planned fifth film unclear for now. Viewers were told only that the project has moved into the scripting phase, marking the first confirmed step toward a new entry in the series.
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