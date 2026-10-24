Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Reba McEntire's Extended Interview Covers THE VOICE and Fans
The extended conversation builds on McEntire's earlier appearances touching on coaching and costumes.
Reba McEntire appeared for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, sitting down with host Jennifer Hudson for a wider-ranging conversation than her previous visits to the program. The extended segment draws on territory McEntire has covered in recent appearances, including her time as a coach on THE VOICE and her reactions to fans who dress up as her.
McEntire has made multiple appearances on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW in recent weeks, using the platform to speak about different parts of her career and personal life. She has traded behind-the-scenes stories from THE VOICE with Hudson, who also served as a coach on the singing competition, and has discussed her reaction to fans, particularly children, who dress up as her.
McEntire has also used her appearances on the show to reflect on lessons about confidence, kindness, and success that she credits to Dolly Parton. The extended interview format gives those earlier threads more room, with McEntire and Hudson continuing conversations they have had across her separate visits to the show.
For more on McEntire's recent appearances on the program, including her account of fan encounters, read BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.
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