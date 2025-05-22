Video: Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis Star in Trailer for TIRES Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has debuted the official trailer for Tires Season 2, the comedy series starring Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis, who also created the series with McKeever. The show follows Will (Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain who attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis). The new season arrives on the streamer June 5, 2025.

Season 2 of Tires takes viewers back to Valley Forge Automotive, where, after the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business. The cast also includes Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. Andrew Schulz is set to appear as a guest star.

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever’s production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane's stand-up special Beautiful Dogs. Executive producers include also include Brandon James for Rough House, Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management, and Becky Astphan.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds