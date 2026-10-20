Video: Sonny Confronts His Mom With Proof In PHONY

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A new clip from PHONY shows Sonny, played by Sam Nivola, telling his mother that he believes she is an imposter, and that he now has evidence to back up the claim. The scene centers on the confrontation between Sonny and his mother, played by Connie Britton, as his suspicions come to a head.

The clip, titled "Something Is Wrong With My Mother," is drawn from PHONY, the Hulu series in which Nivola and Britton play son and mother. The footage focuses on Sonny's conviction that the woman in his home is not who she claims to be, building on the central premise of his search for proof.

PHONY is now streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+. The series follows Sonny's pursuit of answers about his mother's identity, with the clip capturing the moment he presents what he believes confirms his suspicions.

The scene keeps its focus on the exchange between Sonny and his mother, playing out the tension of his accusation without resolving what happens next for either character.

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