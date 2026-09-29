PHONY Trailer and Key Art Debut on Hulu
The limited series stars Connie Britton and Sam Nivola in a drama coming to the streaming service.
Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for 'Phony,' starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola.
'Phony' premieres on October 20th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US, and Disney+ internationally.
'Phony' is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom - his only parent and his best friend - appears to have been replaced by an impostor.
Credits
Nick Paley wrote and directed the first episode and executive produces the half-hour series with co-showrunner Anthony King ('Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,' 'The Afterparty'), series star Connie Britton, Charlie Alderman (Charlie's Production Company), and Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg (Goddard Textiles). Andrea Massaro (Goddard Textiles) serves as a co-executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television.
Cast
Connie Britton as 'Ellen', Sam Nivola as 'Sonny', Meera Syal as 'Sharla', Grace Brennan as 'Mallory', Mahaela Park as 'Chloe', Maliq Johnson as 'Vogel' and Colter Lee as 'Weldon'
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