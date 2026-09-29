CONNIE BRITTON And SAM NIVOLA Star In Hulu's Twisty New Mystery PHONY
A car accident sets off a family mystery in the new Hulu series.
Hulu has released the official trailer for PHONY, a coming-of-age mystery series starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola. The trailer centers on a teenager who wakes up in the hospital following a car accident only to become convinced that his mother has been replaced by an impostor, setting the stage for a tense, twisty family drama wrapped inside a psychological mystery.
Britton and Nivola lead the cast, with the series built around the unsettling premise of a son questioning his own mother's identity in the aftermath of trauma. The trailer leans into that central uncertainty, following the teen as he tries to determine whether his suspicions are rooted in reality or in the disorientation of his recovery.
PHONY is set to premiere October 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The series positions itself within the streamer's slate of scripted dramas that blend genre mystery with more grounded, character-driven storytelling, using the impostor premise as the engine for its coming-of-age narrative.
The trailer keeps its focus tightly on the central mystery, offering glimpses of the strained dynamic between mother and son without revealing how the story ultimately resolves. That restraint leaves much of the series' central question, whether the mother in question is truly who she claims to be, unanswered until the show's premiere.
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