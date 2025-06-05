Video: Sneak Peek Clip of Apple TV+ Preschool Series NOT A BOX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the all-new preschool series, “Not a Box,” premiering globally on Friday, June 13, with all eight 22-minute episodes (two 11-minute stories each). Inspired by the beloved, award-winning children’s picture book by The New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Antoniette Portis, the series follows bright-eyed bunny Riley, who with just one cardboard box, imagines magical worlds full of new friends and fantastic adventures.

Voiced by Isabel Birch as ‘Riley’ and Ian James Corlett (“Dragon Ball Z”) as ‘Adult,’ the series invites young viewers and their families to step into a rich world of environments, characters and encounters that is as limitless as their imaginations to create, explore and celebrate.

“Not a Box” is produced by Dete Meserve’s Silver Creek Falls Entertainment with Meserve serving as executive producer. The series is written and co-executive produced by Emmy Award winner Michael Rabb. Animation is produced by Passion Pictures with executive producers Debbie Crosscup and Andrew Ruhemann, and directed by Siri Melchior. Additional executive producers include Harry Lowell for Nitelite Pictures, and Angus Wall and Linda Carlson for Rock Paper Scissors. Kate Robinson, director of the Sir Ken Robinson Foundation and daughter of Sir Ken Robinson, serves as the imagination and creativity expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative. Robinson co-authored her late father’s manifesto, “Imagine if… Creating a Future for Us All,” which celebrates the power of imagination to create and recreate the world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

