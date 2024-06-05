Video: See Mia Goth in New Trailer for Ti West's MAXXXINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24 has just released a new trailer for Ti West's film Maxxine. Featuring Mia Goth as adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx, the film will follow Maxine as she navigates the world of 1980s Hollywood following the brutal massacre that she witnessed in rural Texas.

But, after arriving in Hollywood during the height of classic horror films, a mysterious killer is discovered to be stalking the starlets of Hollywood and a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Maxxine is directed by X and Pearl writer/director Ti West and stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

The film will complete the X trilogy, following 2022's X and Pearl, respectively. X follows a group of adult film actors who, while staying at a cabin in rural Texas, find that there is more to their hosts than meets the eye. Pearl serves as a prequel to that film, telling the story of a passionate young woman whose aspirations to be famous lead her to commit heinous acts of violence to the people around her.

X will return to theaters for a one-night-only nationwide fan event on June 18th, where audiences will get the chance to see an exclusive preview of Maxxine.

