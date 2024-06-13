Video: See Anthony Hopkins in Trailer for Peacock Series THOSE ABOUT TO DIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has dropped the trailer for the upcoming Roman Empire series Those About to Die, featuring Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins.

The show is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

In addition to Hopkins, the cast includes Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy, and Romana Maggiora Vergano.

Roland Emmerich, the director and executive producer of Those About to Die, said this about the series: "I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire. So much still seems relevant for our society TODAY - from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven’t changed much either over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of TODAY are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives.

When my partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser put Daniel Mannix’s Those About to Die on my reading list, I was immediately hooked. My goal was to create a show that explores a side of Rome never told before - the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. Let the games begin."

Watch the trailer now!

