Video: STARZ Shares Sneak Peek From Episode 5 of THE SERPENT QUEEN Season 2

STARZ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of “The Serpent Queen” season two, featuring two time Academy Award® nominee Samantha Morton as the nefarious Queen Mother Catherine de Medici. Academy Award® nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Chevalier) also stars in this season as Queen Elizabeth I.

Episode five of “The Serpent Queen” will premiere on Friday, August 9 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET/PT in Canada.

In the fifth episode, “Time With the Family,” Catherine relinquishes her seat on the Privy Council, but not before absolving Anjou of any responsibility in Hercule’s death and securing him a place on the Council. With religious war on the horizon and as Queen Elizabeth lands in the Netherlands, can a marriage be France’s saving grace?

“The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.

In season two, Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Feeling threatened by the rising strain, the divided court turn to their own schemes for selfish benefit. The Guises commit unholy acts while the Bourbons turn to a familiar foreign sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I of England (Minnie Driver) in hopes of personal gain.

As France falls into political and religious turmoil, Catherine struggles to maintain her power, but THE SERPENT QUEEN will do whatever she needs to regain control.

"The Serpent Queen" is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and is from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games Franchise) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow). The series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

