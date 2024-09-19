Video: STARZ Reveals SWEETPEA Series Trailer and Premiere Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has announced that “Sweetpea,” the new darkly comic coming-of-rage story, will premiere on Thursday, October 10 on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8pm ET/PT in the U.S. and on Friday, October 11 at 10pm ET/PT in Canada. The following week, “Sweetpea” will move to Fridays, dropping at midnight on the STARZ app and airing on linear at 8pm ET/PT in the U.S. and 10pm ET/PT in Canada, for the remainder of the season.



The six-part episode series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder. At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens.



The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky (“Mood,” “Sense8”) as Julia, Jon Pointing (“Big Boys,” “Smothered”) as Craig, Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton”) as AJ, Leah Harvey (“Foundation”) as Marina. Also starring Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns (“Slow Horses”) as Jeff.



“Sweetpea” is a six-part series produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The series is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s cult novel of the same name by executive producer Kirstie Swain (“Pure”); written by Kirstie Swain, alongside Krissie Ducker (“Killing Eve”), Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Selina Lim (“Sex Education,” “Hanna”). The series is directed by award-winning director Ella Jones (“The Baby,” “Back To Life”), who also serves as executive producer. Commissioning editor, Manpreet Dosanjh, is executive producer for Sky Studios. Executive producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (“Heartstopper”), and executive producers for See- Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Ella Purnell also serves as executive producer. Zorana Piggott (“Heartstopper”) is the series producer.

About “Sweetpea”

Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression - people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?

