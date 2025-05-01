Video: STARZ Drops New Trailer for BMF Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has debuted the high-octane trailer for the upcoming fourth season of its hit crime and family drama, “BMF,” which returns Friday, June 6, with all-new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app. The explosive trailer teases the feud brewing between the drug organization’s leaders and brothers – Meech and Terry Flenory, as they launch their own music label in the Atlanta hip-hop scene and expand the business into new national territories during the 1990s.

Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Chiklis (“The Shield," Fantastic Four) becomes the latest notable cast addition, portraying DEA “Agent Taylor,” a no nonsense cop who assists in the pursuit of BMF, while adding to Meech and Terry’s growing list of enemies. The trailer also reveals the shocking return of Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Supacell”) as “Lamar,” the brothers’ arch nemesis who became a drug addict at the end of season two, alongside Donnell Rawlings (Spider-Man 2, “Chappelle’s Show”) as Lamar’s comedic cousin, “Alvin.”

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is played by his real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr. (“Euphoria”), and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory is portrayed by Da’Vinchi (“All American,” “Grown-ish”). This season, the brothers must overcome insurmountable obstacles -- from the growing police presence to their revenge-driven oldest rival, it’s hard to trust anyone… even each other. As the pressure and tension mount, it leads to explosive conflict and resentment between the brothers.

“BMF” season four continues THE JOURNEY inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.

“BMF” is executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (executive producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and “Hip Hop Homicides”), alongside creator, executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Tell Me A Story,” “SouthLAnd”). Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon (“Genius MLK/X” “Power”), and Raphael Jackson, Jr ​​(“Genius MLK/X” “Power”) also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

