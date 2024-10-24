Video: SHAWN MENDES: FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY ONLY Concert Film Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tickets are on sale now for Shawn Mendes: For Friends And Family Only (A Live Concert Film) coming to select cinemas worldwide on November 14 only. Additionally, the event’s official trailer has been unveiled.

Shawn Mendes: For Friends And Family Only (A Live Concert Film) is a one-night-only concert film event celebrating the debut of Shawn’s highly anticipated new album, Shawn. Available exclusively in cinemas, the film features a heartfelt performance of the self-titled album in its entirety - for the very first time.

Filmed at the historic Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY, Shawn treats the audience to more than just a concert as he shares personal stories and the inspiration behind each track from the album, giving fans an intimate look at the creative journey that shaped the music. The cinema events will provide an unforgettable opportunity to experience Shawn in a completely unique way before its official release date.

Inspired by Shawn’s travels and experiences over the past two years, Shawn is his most musically intimate and lyrically vulnerable album to date, guiding listeners through a profound self-dialogue with each song. Pre-order it HERE. Shawn’s latest singles, "Nobody Knows,” “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” from the upcoming are all available now. Listen HERE.

ABOUT SHAWN MENDES:

GRAMMY-nominated & multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes was born in Toronto, ON and has released 4 acclaimed studio albums, with his 5th studio album Shawn due out in the Fall of 2024. His most recent album Wonder debuted as #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and in multiple worldwide markets, marking Shawn's fourth straight #1 album. In 2019 Shawn was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Señorita,” his hit single with Camila Cabello.

In 2018 he released his self-titled platinum album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple worldwide markets. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was also nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards for his tracks from the album, including “Song of the Year” for “In My Blood” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for SHAWN MENDES. The same year Shawn debuted his 3x platinum single, “If I Can’t Have You,” at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With “Señorita” at #1 and “If I Can’t Have You” at #2, Shawn is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 place on the Top 40 chart. On his last world tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto.

In April 2017, Shawn released his 6x platinum hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, joining his 8x platinum single “Stitches.” Shawn has over 62 billion global streams and 13 billion video views. He topped Billboard’s “21 Under 21” in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes “30 Under 30,” Spotify’s “25 Under 25,” and Time Magazine’s “Time 100 Most Influential”. In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.

In 2019 Shawn launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to inspire Shawn’s audience, the youth generation of today—to learn about those causes that they are passionate about and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change.

Shawn Mendes Performing “Shawn” the Album Live

October 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

October 24 - Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Oct 28 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Nov 13 - Berlin, DE - Tempodrom

Nov 25 - Toronto, CA - Massey Hall

Comments