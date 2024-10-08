Video: SETH MEYERS: DAD MAN WALKING Comedy Special Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The HBO Original stand-up comedy special SETH MEYERS: DAD MAN WALKING debuts SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Emmy®-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author, and "Saturday Night Live” alum Seth Meyers stars in his first HBO stand-up special. Known for his dry wit and sharp topical commentary as host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the veteran comedian shifts his focus to his personal life – from the chaos of raising three young kids, to navigating different communication styles in marriage, to the proper way to cross the street in New York City.

Taped at The Vic Theatre in Chicago, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking” showcases Meyers’ effortless conversational style as he offers up hilarious reflections on family, generational legacies, and why his kids provide the best material for his comedy.

The special is performed and written by Seth Meyers; directed by Neal Brennan; executive produced by Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions), Tim Sarkes, and John Irwin; produced by Chelsea Alonzi.

About Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers is an Emmy®-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author, and host of NBC’s critically acclaimed series “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “Late Night” and its digital series, “Corrections,” have received 11 Emmy® nominations, seven WGA Award nominations and two Critics Choice Awards since the show launched in 2014.

Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 where he served as a cast member for 13 seasons, head writer for nine seasons, and a “Weekend Update” anchor for eight seasons. In 2019, he released his debut standup special, “Lobby Baby,” on Netflix, which was Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In all, Meyers has garnered 33 Emmy nominations. His children’s book, “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared,” was released in 2022 and he currently co-hosts two podcasts, “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” and “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.” Meyers performs stand-up to sold out crowds across the country and co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

