Video: RUPAUL's DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS Trailer Feat. Guest Judges

Paramount+ will premiere RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars, the new spin-off of the fan-favorite series, on Friday, August 16.

Premiering exclusively on the service with two all-new episodes, the first-ever Global All Stars season will include Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Carson Kressley, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Jasmine Tookes, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, Matt Rogers, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison as guest judges. The series will also be available on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Tuesday, September 20 and in France the following day, with Japan to follow later this year.

In RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS, 12 fan favorites from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The queens competing in the once-in-a-lifetime global drag competition include Alyssa Edwards (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS), Athena Likis (“Drag Race Belgique”), Eva Le Queen (“Drag Race Philippines”), Gala Varo (“Drag Race México”), Kitty Scott-Claus (“RuPaul's Drag Race UK”), Kween Kong (“Drag Race Down Under”), Miranda Lebrão (“Drag Race Brasil”), Nehellenia (“Drag Race Italia”), Pythia (“Canada’s Drag Race”), Soa de Muse (“Drag Race France”), Tessa Testicle (“Drag Race Germany”), and Vanity Vain (“Drag Race Sverige”).

“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,” said RuPaul in a previous statement. “Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f***ing minds.”

RuPaul will return to the judging panel, in addition to Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims.

