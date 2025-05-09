Video: Prime Video Shares THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY Season 2 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video has released the official trailer for the second season of the raucous adult animation comedy, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. All eight episodes will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From creator Cirocco Dunlap and Executive Producers Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows daring surgeons (and inseparable best friends) Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, where they frequently risk everything to take on the most dangerous cases in the universe. In Season Two of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, doctors Sleech and Klak relish the fame of their recent success until a cyborg journalist starts digging a little too deep into Sleech’s past.

The series stars Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Sam Smith (Spectre), Maya Rudolph (Loot), and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face). The series also features Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Andrew Dismukes (Saturday Night Live), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Fire Island), Gary Anthony Williams (Night Court), Lennon Parham (Minx), Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick), Kemah Bob (Springleaf), and John Waters (Hairspray).

Cirocco Dunlap also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, along with Executive Producers Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Natasha Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarry, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg co-produces and serves as production designer.

