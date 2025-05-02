Video: Prime Video Shares THE CHOSEN Season 5 Trailer, Reveals Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With the release of the Official Trailer, Prime Video has announced Season 5 of the global phenomenon The Chosen will premiere on June 15, 2025 in the U.S. Featuring eight episodes, The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) will debut in three parts over three weeks, with the first two episodes premiering on June 15, followed by three episodes on June 22 and the last three episodes on June 29.

The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) made its theatrical debut on March 28 in the U.S. and on April 11 internationally to incredible box office success, grossing nearly $60 million and counting. Later this month, The Chosen: Last Supper Parts 2 (episodes 3-5) and 3 (episodes 6-8) will be released in theatres in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Cumulatively, over the past three years, The Chosen’s theatrical releases have grossed nearly $140 million worldwide in 55 countries.

The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) follows Jesus' (Jonathan Roumie) triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world. Welcomed as a KING into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith, and betrayal that echoes through time – one man's ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity's greatest story.

Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as KING Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings. With over 250 million viewers, The Chosen is one of the most-watched series in the world, produced by 5&2 Studios and written, directed, and produced by DALLAS Jenkins.

