Video: Peacock Debuts Trailer for Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Reunion Special

Peacock's new original special, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, premieres December 12 with all episodes available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Watch the new trailer now.

More than 20 years since OG reality icons Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie first took the world by storm, the life-long friends reunite in a new special. Follow the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, “Sanasa.”

These reality pioneers are coming back the only way they know how: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners! In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can. Get ready to fall back in love with this fearsome twosome as they put on an unforgettable performance... Sanasa, sanasa!

Executive producers include Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Ben Winston, Sarah Dilistone, JJ Duncan, Emma Conway, Bruce Gersh, Bruce Robertson, Michael Baum, and Carrie Franklin.

